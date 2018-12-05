WATCH LIVE: NBC's Coverage of President George H.W. Bush's funeral service

WASHINGTON - A funeral will be held Wednesday morning at the Washington National Cathedral for President George H.W. Bush.

Bush died Friday at age 94.

On Thursday, Bush will be moved to Houston, Texas, where another funeral service will be held.

Here's the Wednesday schedule:

Wednesday, December 5, 10:00 a.m. EST Departure Ceremony U.S. Capitol

Wednesday, December 5, 11:00 a.m. EST Arrival and Funeral Washington National Cathedral

Wednesday, December 5, 12:30 p.m. EST Departure Ceremony Washington National Cathedral

Wednesday, December 5, 1:15 p.m. EST Departure Ceremony Joint Base Andrews

Wednesday, December 5, 4:30 p.m. CST Arrival Ceremony Ellington Field

Wednesday December 5, 5:45 p.m. CST Arrival Ceremony St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

Wednesday December 5, 6:45 p.m. CST Lie in Repose* St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

* Following a short service, former President Bush’s remains will lie in state in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, Monday, December 3, at 7:30 p.m. until Wednesday, December 5, at 8:45 a.m. with a guard of honor in attendance.

** Former President Bush’s remains will depart Joint Base Andrews, Maryland and will be flown to

Ellington Field, Houston, Texas. **

Here is the Thursday schedule:

Thursday, December 6, 10:00 a.m. CST Funeral Service St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

Thursday, December 6, 11:15 a.m. CST Departure Ceremony St. Martin’s Episcopal Church

Thursday, December 6, 12:30 p.m. CST Departure Ceremony Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility

Thursday, December 6, 3:45 p.m. CST Arrival Ceremony Texas A&M University

Thursday, December 6, 4:15 p.m. CST Arrival and Interment George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

* Former President Bush’s remains will lie in repose at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, Wednesday, December 5, at 6:45 p.m. until Thursday, December 6, at 6:00 a.m. with a guard of honor in attendance.

** Former President Bush’s remains will depart St. Martin’s Episcopal Church, Houston, and be transported by motorcade to Union Pacific Railroad Westfield Auto Facility, Spring, Texas. President Bush’s remains will then be transported by funeral car (train) to College Station, Texas. **

For more information head to georgehwbush.com.

Bush is the first former U.S. president to die since President Gerald R. Ford, who died Dec. 26, 2006. Ford was 93. His funeral was held at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 2, 2007. After the service, he was interred at his Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids, Mich.

