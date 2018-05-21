Police search for driver who led 2-hour chase in Los Angeles area

Police are on a chase throughout the Los Angeles area. (WDIV)

LOS ANGELES - Police in the Los Angeles area are searching for a driver who led officers on a chase for more than two hours and got out near a warehouse.

The driver of a black car fled authorities for more than two hours, switching between highways and local roads, officials said.

The man drove in the wrong direction several times during the chase. He also drove through stop signs and red lights.

Police tried to stop the car using spike strips, but the driver avoided them.

At one point during the chase, the driver stopped in the middle of an intersection and drove in two circles before taking off again.

It's unclear why police were chasing the car.

The man got out of the vehicle at around 5:10 p.m. and ran up to a warehouse at 3463 Grapevine Street. It's unclear if he went inside the building or got into another vehicle.

Several police vehicles are in the area.

Police tracked down a second vehicle after the fleeing driver got out at the warehouse, but he wasn't inside the second car. A man and a woman got out of the second vehicle, but the suspect from the chase wasn't inside.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.