WATCH LIVE: Press conference after multiple sheriff's deputies shot, 1 fatally, in Colorado

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. - There is a press conference scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. ET (noon MST) after five sheriff's deputies were shot, one fatally, in Colorado.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported Sunday morning that multiple sheriff's deputies were down after a shooting.

Officials said deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance south of Denver when shots were fired.

The same person shot all five of the deputies, as well as two civilians. The shooter was shot and is believed to be dead, police said.

DCSO is working an officer down call in the area of County Line Rd between Colorado Blvd and University Blvd. This is an active event, please avoid the area. — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) December 31, 2017

