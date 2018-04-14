WATCH: President Donald Trump announces strikes against Syria by US, France, Britain

WASHINGTON D.C. - President Donald Trump says the United States has "launched precision strikes" on targets associated with Syrian chemical weapons program.

Watch the announcement below.

He said a "combined operation" with France and the United Kingdom is underway.

Trump said that last Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad deployed chemical weapons in what was a "significant escalation in a pattern of chemical weapons use by that very terrible regime."

According to reports from AP, loud explosions are lighting up skies Friday over the Syrian capital just after the announcement was made.

Associated Press reporters in Damascus saw smoke rising from east Damascus early Saturday morning local time. Syrian state TV says the attack has begun on the capital, though it wasn't immediately clear what was targeted.

Trump also warned Russia and Iran about their association with Syrian strongman Bashar al-Assad's government.

Speaking from the White House, Trump said, "To Iran and to Russia, I ask: What kind of a nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children?"

Trump called the two countries those "most responsible for supporting, equipping and financing the criminal Assad regime."

"The nations of the world can be judged by the friends they keep," he said.

He added ominously, "Hopefully someday we'll get along with Russia, and maybe even Iran, but maybe not."

