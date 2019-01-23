Wisconsin police: Man wrecked home with axe because he drunkenly thought wife damaged action figures

MADISON, Wis. - A Wisconsin man was taken into custody Sunday night after he wrecked his home with an axe because he thought his wife had damaged his prized action figures, police said.

Madison Police Chief Mike Koval said it was shortly after 10 p.m. when officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance between a woman, 46, and her husband, 34.

The husband called 911 on himself and said he overreacted when he thought his wife had damaged some of his prized action figures. He admitted that he had drank too much, police said.

The man used a log-splitting axe to destroy a TV, a TV stand, a laptop computer, and several other items in the house. He then smashed the family car, chopping off both side mirrors and striking the windshield, investigators said. Officers arrived and found the axe embedded in the windshield.

The cost of damages was estimated to be more than $5,000.

The man's wife was not home when his rampage ocurred, according to police.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. He is facing charges of disorderly conduct and felony damage to property.

