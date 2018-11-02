Woman, 22, chokes out nightclub bouncer who she thought had grabbed her butt, New York police say

Kierah Lagrave, 22, was charged after police said she choked out a nightclub bouncer who she mistakenly thought had groped her. (Plattsburgh Police Department)

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. - A woman in New York was charged Thursday for allegedly choking a nightclub bouncer to unconsciousness after she mistakenly thought he had groped her.

Kierah Lagrave, 22, was arrested and charged with second-degree strangulation, reports the Press-Republican.

The alleged incident occurred about 10:20 p.m. October 20 at the Five1Eight nightclub in Plattsburgh, police said.

Surveillance video obtained by the New York Post allegedly shows the 125-pound Lagrave choking the bouncer from behind until he falls to the floor unconscious.

Watch the video below:

Lagrave admitted to choking the bouncer after she mistakenly thought he had grabbed her buttocks. Officers who reviewed the surveillance video said it was actually Lagrave's friend who grabbed her.

“The surveillance video clearly shows that Lagrave’s friend slapped her on the buttocks," Plattsburgh Police Chief Levi Ritter told the Press-Republican.

Lagrave is due back in court on November 20.

