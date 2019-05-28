Woman allegedly beat wife with bedpost for putting marijuana in washing machine, Florida police say

Ashley Perkins, 30, was arrested for allegedly beating her wife with a bedpost after an argument over missing marijuana. (Santa Rosa County Jail)

NAVARRE, Fla. - A Louisiana woman was arrested in Florida last week for allegedly beating her wife with a bedpost after the spouse accidentally put marijuana in a washing machine.

Ashley Perkins, 30, is charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm or disability, officials said.

The incident occurred May 20 while the couple, who are from Louisiana, were visiting family in Florida, according to an arrest report obtained by the Pensacola News Journal. It was about 7:45 a.m. when an argument began between Perkins and her wife over missing marijuana, the report said.

Deputies were called to the scene where Perkins's wife told them that the argument had escalated to the point that Perkins had beat her around the head, legs and left arm with a bedpost, according to the report. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital with head brusing and a lacerated arm, officials said.

Perkins reportedly told deputies that the argument began over missing marijuana, which her wife had placed in the washing machine. She initially denied hitting her wife and claimed that the injuries were due to her wife rolling over on the bedpost, according to the report.

While being taken to jail, Perkins changed her story, saying that her wife had picked up the bedpost and beat herself with it, the report said.

Perkins was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail with a $25,000 bond. She was released from custody Thursday morning, according to jail records.

