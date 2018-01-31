Woman denied emotional support peacock on United flight

A woman attempted to board a United Airlines flight with a peacock at Newark Liberty International Airport, according to a report this week from travel blog Live and Let's Fly.

The woman claimed she had a right to bring the oversized bird onboard as an emotional support animal and had even purchased a second ticket, but the airline denied her request.

A spokesperson for United Airlines said in a statement:

"This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size. We explained this to the customers on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.