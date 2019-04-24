Woman dies after falling into meat grinder at Pennsylvania processing plant, coroner says

A worker at the Economy Locker Storage Company in Pennsylvania died Monday morning after falling into a meat grinder, according to the Lycoming County coroner. (Google)

MUNCY, Pa. - A worker at a Pennsylvania processing plant died after she fell into a meat grinder Monday morning, according to the Lycoming County coroner.

The victim was identified as Jill Greninger, 35, an employee at the Economy Locker Storage Company, reports WNEP.

Greninger was operating the large commercial meat grinder about 11:40 a.m. when she either fell in or was pulled in, said coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr.

"We don’t know if she fell in or was pulled in as she was perhaps reaching for something in the grinder, which was about 6 feet off the ground," Kiessling told the Williamsport Sun-Gazette.

Greninger was reportedly standing on a set of stairs that was on wheels before she fell into the machine.

According to investigators, another employee heard a noise and called for help after finding the woman in the grinder. Firefighters responded to the scene, but Greninger was already dead when they arrived, officials said.

Firefighters reportedly worked for about 45 minutes disassembling the machine in order to recover the woman's body.

Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration were on the scene Monday and are working to determine what exactly caused the woman's death.

