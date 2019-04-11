Woman dismantles, beheads New Jersey dentist's 'disgusting' lingerie-clad mannequins

CLINTON, N.J. - A New Jersey woman didn't care that cameras were rolling as she cut, destroyed and beheaded a dentist's roadside display of mannequins wearing lingerie, fishnet stockings and bunny ears, according to NBC New York.

Desiree Mozek told NBC New York she isn't sorry for destroying the "disgusting" Easter display in her neighbor's yard.

The display featured five mannequins dressed in black or pink lingerie, wigs, bunny ears and fishnet stockings. It was set up in the yard of denist Wayne Gangi's office.

When Gangi returned and found the mannequins dismantled in his driveway, he told journalist Andrew Ramos he was going to handle the matter at City Hall.

Mozek walked over to the display with a pair of scissors in her hands as Ramos was recording a tease for a story about the controversial display. She looked into the camera over his shoulder, clicked the scissors open and shut and started cutting the mannequins down from their posts, the video shows.

As I was teasing the story for our 5PM newscast, a woman who identified herself as a resident (and had told me earlier that she found the display disgusting and inappropriate) showed up.



You can see her in the upper left corner — with clippers. pic.twitter.com/Ub1pBY9DkP — Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) April 9, 2019

NBC New York reported the display triggered mixed reactions from residents in the area. Many thought the display was distasteful and disrespectful to Easter. Others said Gangi can do what he wants on his property.

