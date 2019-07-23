Woman fired gun in McDonald's after receiving cold fries, Georgia police say

GARDEN CITY, Ga. - A Georgia woman was arrested Tuesday for firing a gun inside a McDonald's restaurant after she received cold fries, police said.
The restaurant owner told authorities that the woman had left with her order before returning with a gun and complaining that her fries were cold. As the manager went to get new fries, the woman reportedly went into the kitchen and fired a shot into the floor.
The woman left after being given a refund, the owner said.
Officers caught up with the woman a short time later and arrested her without incident, reports WTOC.
Police did not release the woman's identity.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.