Woman fired gun in McDonald's after receiving cold fries, Georgia police say

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

GARDEN CITY, Ga. - A Georgia woman was arrested Tuesday for firing a gun inside a McDonald's restaurant after she received cold fries, police said.

The restaurant owner told authorities that the woman had left with her order before returning with a gun and complaining that her fries were cold. As the manager went to get new fries, the woman reportedly went into the kitchen and fired a shot into the floor.

The woman left after being given a refund, the owner said.

Officers caught up with the woman a short time later and arrested her without incident, reports WTOC.

Police did not release the woman's identity.

