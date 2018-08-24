Woman held captive by South Carolina serial killer awarded millions from his estate

Victim Kala Brown stares down serial killer in court as she files civil suit. (WDIV)

A woman held captive for two months by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp won more than $6 million from his estate, according to a report from WYFF.

A judge awarded Kala Brown $6.3 million in actual and punitive damages in a lawsuit filed in July of this year.

While filing the lawsuit, Brown came face to face with the convicted serial killer for the first time since his 2016 arrest. She testified about her experience, she was held captive inside a shipping container on Kohlhepp's South Carolina property for 65 days.

A court-appointed receiver is still working to determine the value of Kohlhepp's assets. It's not clear how much money Brown and plaintiffs in five other lawsuits against Kohlhepp will actually get.

Brown had been missing for two months before cellphone data led authorities to Kohlhepp's property in November 2016.

She was found inside a shipping container on Kohlhepp's 95-acre farm, chained by her ankle, wrists and neck. Police had to use bolt cutters to remove the heavy chains.

Three bodies were also found on the farm. Her rescue led to authorities solving seven killings in the area, including that of Brown's boyfriend, Charlie Carver.

Kohlhepp lured Brown and her boyfriend to the property with a job offer. Carver was shot and died from his wounds in front of Brown.

Brown said she was raped each day of her captivity. Her days were spent on a dog bed and she had to use a 5-gallon bucket as a bathroom.

Kohlhepp only gave her crackers and moldy cheese for food, according to Brown.

Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to murdering 7 people over 13 years on May 26, 2017.

A plea deal was reached with prosecutors that allowed Kohlhepp to avoid the death penalty. Instead, he received seven consecutive life sentences, as well as 30 years for a sexual assault charge and 30 years for kidnapping.

In November, when authorities rescued Kala Brown, they found three bodies on the property, those of - Charlie Carver, Johnny Joe Coxie and Meagan Leigh McCraw Coxie.

According to officials, Kohlhepp also admitted to killing four people in 2003 at a motorcycle shop. The owner, Scott Ponder, Beverly Guy, Brian Lucas and Chris Sherbert were found shot dead inside the shop at the time. The killings were unsolved until Kohlhepp's confession.

When Kohlhepp was a teenager, he was accused of holding a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her in 1987. He pleaded guilty to kidnapping and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, according to court records. He was released in 2001.

On Thursday, investigators were using cadaver dogs to look for human remains on the side of Interstate 26 after receiving a credible tip that Kohlhepp claimed to have hidden bodies of two more victims in a wooded area in 2003.

