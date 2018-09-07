Woman injured after mistaking stick of dynamite for candle during power outage, Conn. police say

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - A Connecticut woman was injured Thursday night after lighting a stick of dynamite that she mistook for a candle during a power outage, police said.

The incident occurred about 9:20 p.m. at the woman's home, where she lives with her husband and two children.

Investigators said the family planned on buying emergency lighting from Home Depot after a thunderstorm knocked out their power, but the store was closed. Then they remembered seeing something in the basement that they thought were candles left behind by the previous residents. The family had bought the home two years ago.

The woman tried to light one of the devices and suffered extreme injuries to one of her hands and face, police said. She may have lost several fingers, according to investigators.

The woman was taken to the hospital, officials said. No one else in the home was injured.

State police, the state fire marshal, the state police bomb squad, Bridgeport police officers, Bridgeport firefighters, and the staff from the city fire marshal’s office responded to the situation, reports NBC Connecticut.

Homes on either side of the family's house were evacuated as a precaution while investigators searched the property. According to police, another device was found in the home. It was removed and later detonated.

There will be no charges against the family, as it appears they were not aware of the explosive devices in their home.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.