Navy veteran salutes at Taylor intersection to pay tribute to 9/11 victims

TAYLOR, Mich. - A Navy veteran spent Wednesday saluting in Taylor to pay tribute to 9/11 victims.

For the second year, John Heidenreich stood in the rain for hours at the corner of Telegraph and Eureka roads, saluting in honor of the men and women who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 and first responders to the terror attack.

John Heidenreich (WDIV)

Drivers stopped to talk to Heidenreich, make sure he was OK and bring him supplies.

"It's a true honor to do this, and it's more of an honor to get the response I'm getting today," Heidenreich said. "It's a great feeling. I can't describe it; it just shows that people care, and that's why I'm out here."

