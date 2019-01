Detroit, MI - A flipped over tanker has prompted MDOT to shut down all lanes and both shoulders of Northbound I-75 at I-375.

The crash was reported just before midnight Monday evening. Right now, it is not clear what was inside the tanker, or if it poses any health risk.

MDOT has not indicated when the freeway might re-open.

