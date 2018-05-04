Crash closes Southfield Freeway at Michigan Avenue in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - The Southfield Freeway closed Thursday night at Michigan Avenue due to a crash.
Officials said the northbound and southbound lanes of the freeway were closed because of the crash in Dearborn.
UPDATE Crash on M-39
Location: NB M-39 at Michigan Ave
Lanes Affected: All Lanes
Event Type: Crash
County: Wayne
Event Message: Freeway closed — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) May 4, 2018
