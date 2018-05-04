News

Crash closes Southfield Freeway at Michigan Avenue in Dearborn

By Amber Ainsworth

DEARBORN, Mich. - The Southfield Freeway closed Thursday night at Michigan Avenue due to a crash.

Officials said the northbound and southbound lanes of the freeway were closed because of the crash in Dearborn.

