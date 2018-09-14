News

NBC News: Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort pleads guilty in Mueller probe

By Ken Haddad
WASHINGTON - Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has agreed with federal prosecutors to plead guilty, NBC News reports.

Manafort is expected to plead guilty to a federal conspiracy charge that accused him of money laundering, tax fraud, and lying to investigators, according to a document filed in federal court.

A superseding criminal information against Manafort, 69, was filed Friday in the District of Columbia, which alleges a conspiracy against the United States — money laundering, tax fraud, failing to file Foreign Bank Account Reports, violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act, and lying and misrepresenting to the Department of Justice — and a conspiracy to obstruct justice (witness tampering).

