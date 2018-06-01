Nearly 100-year-old Redford country club ruled total loss after devastating fire

REDFORD, Mich. - The clubhouse at Western Golf and Country Club has been declared a total loss after a fire rippled through the 92-year-old building Friday morning.

Stacey Elliott fought to keep back her tears after the place where she had tended bar for seven years burned down to the ground.

"It’s just so sad. This is my second home, I've been here seven years," said Elliott. "This is just a super sad morning."

The blaze started early Friday morning. Fire crews fought nonstop to try and save the clubhouse.

"At this point in time, it’s probably going to be a total loss," said Fire Chief Scott Demoff, of the Redford Township Fire Department.

Initial reports claim the four-alarm fire started in the kitchen, but Demoff held off on confirming that.

"I don’t have any idea where it started, at this point, at this time. Someone had said that but that’s unsubstantiated, so I can’t say at this point of time," Demoff said.

The historic building was built in the late 1920s, and some wonder will it ever be business as usual.

“We got some golf outings here next week. We’re setting up. We’re bringing in facilities. We’re bringing in food, and we’re going to move forward," said club Vice President Andrew Arena.

Arena said there are a few weddings lined up, but the club will have to look at other potential venues.

"Right now, we’re taking a look at the damage and what we’ll need to do,” Arena said.

Meanwhile, Elliott is confident the historic golf club will tee off again.

"They’ll rebuild," she said. "They’ll put it back together for sure."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.