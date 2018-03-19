Neighbor attempts rescuing elderly man from house fire in Detroit, firefighters get to him first

A neighbor grabbed a ladder and attempted to rescue an elderly man from a house fire on Detroit's west side on Monday, March 19, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A man attempted to rescue his elderly neighbor from a house fire Monday but Detroit firefighters got to him first.

The fire happened at a home on Dexter Avenue, near Montgomery Avenue on Detroit’s west side.

Authorities said a man in his 70s was on the second floor of the home when the fire started.

A neighbor grabbed a ladder and tried getting into the home to help. Firefighters were able to rescue the man out of a second story window.

The victim was taken to the hospital. He appears to be OK.

