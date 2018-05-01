Neighbor charged after woman killed by stray bullet in Riley Twp. during target practice

A woman died after a stray bullet struck her at her home in Riley Township on Monday, March 26, 2018. (WDIV)

RILEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 21-year-old man was charged in the death of his neighbor after she was struck by a stray bullet Sunday in Riley Township while he was allegedly practicing shooting.

Michael Santino Vultaggio is charged with careless discharge of a firearm resulting in death and lying to a peace officer.

The shooting happened March 25 at about 12:45 p.m. in the 13000 block of Dunn Road.

Shirley Pfeil, 73, was rushed to the hospital after she struck by a bullet while in her own kitchen.

Authorities said the man was target shooting at a berm on his property when a stray bullet hit Pfeil.

Pfeil's husband was in the kitchen when he heard a "loud crack and his wife collapsed to the floor," according to Michigan State Police Lt. David Kaiser.

"This is a reminder that when you're target shooting, even if doing so legally, you need to be aware of your backstop and what is behind your backstop and where that bullet could potentially travel," Kaiser said.

Pfeil was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The man's gun was seized as the investigation continues.

