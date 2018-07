A woman's body was found by a neighbor on Midland Street in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A woman's body was found Thursday after police believe it was dumped on Detroit's west side.

Police said a neighbor found the woman's body on Midland Street just east of Mansfield Street near Greenfield Road and Fenkell Avenue.

The woman appears to have been in her mid-30s, police said. It's unclear how she was killed.

Police believe her body might have been dumped on Midland Street.

