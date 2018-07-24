Neighbors claim victory after zoning board denies Corktown restaurant plan

DETROIT - Folks living along Bagley Street in Corktown are claiming victory Tuesday thanks to the Detroit Zoning Board.

On Monday afternoon, a developer pitched a plan for a restaurant in an old firehouse along the street. But the board said no for multiple reasons.

In 1918, the firehouse opened, but it was recently converted to law offices. Now, it's empty, but the owner proposed major changes for the quiet neighborhood.

The proposal was for a restaurant on the otherwise residential street, but the prospect of beer, wine, and more traffic didn't sit well with neighbors.

"Because this is such a quiet block, right here, to have a restaurant in this space would really fundamentally change the feel of this part of the neighborhood," Corktown resident Darcy Brandel said.

Hoping there is power in numbers, residents took their argument to the city's zoning board.

"We went on a bus, we have people bicycling and driving and people taking their babies and, oh, it was a sight to see," Corktown resident Deborah Walker said.

"We're not here flipping houses or renting it out as an investment property, which means if we have cars stuck outside, idling outside our bedroom window, we have that for the rest of our lives," Corktown resident Joe Krause said.

The zoning board agreed with residents that the neighborhood wasn't the right spot for a busy restaurant.

But residents said it's not because they're cranky and don't want to grow with the city.

"By golly, we do like change and we accept it and embrace it," Corktown resident Barbara Prusak said. "They're good people that bought the building and they have good intentions and we want them here. We just didn't want a restaurant and a bar."

The firehouse will be developed at some point, but it won't be a busy restaurant or a bar.

Residents said they'd like something like a bookstore, bakery or coffee shop, which would be quieter.

