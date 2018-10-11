Neighbors: Health hazard growing from camp in Detroit

DETROIT - Neighbors living near 8 Mile Road and Woodward Avenue on the Ferndale-Detroit border said a camp at the intersection has exploded in population and with that comes increasing public health problems.

Dozens of dirty needles have been found at the Gateway Shopping Center and behind homes in the Greenacres neighborhood.

Some steps have been taken to lessen the issue. An electrical outlet that people on the streets were using to charge their phones has been removed because some using it would sit there and do drugs.

Some shrubbery has also been trimmed back to give less cover for those doing drugs.

Michael Dallen planted trees in the area years ago and he never expected this.

"That these would turn into a public laboratory," he said.

Detroit and Ferndale are trying to find solutions, but the problems are only getting worse.

"They are enormously dirty. It's a problem," Dallen said.

"We are trying to survive," Dale, living on the street, said.

Heroin addiction has changed the intersection. Dale said he doesn't use the drug, but one of his friends does.

"Maybe we should keep it cleaner around here. I don't know," Dale said.

