Neighbors to be sentenced in Warren teen's deadly heroin overdose

WARREN, Mich. - A man and woman are due in court Wednesday morning to be sentenced for delivering a deadly dose of heroin to their 16-year-old neighbor Sirena Lawson.

Donald McCoy, 55, and Leslie Metcalfe, 40, were found guilty of delivery of a controlled substance causing death.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Investigators believe Lawson sent text messages to Metcalfe on Jan. 6, 2017, saying she was high on Xanax and wanted heroin. Police say Metcalfe called McCoy, who drove to Detroit to get the drugs -- allegedly in the 8 Mile Road and Van Dyke area. The teen gave him $50, investigators say.

When McCoy returned to the Warren neighborhood he gave the heroin to Lawson and her boyfriend, who took the drug and passed out, prosecutors say.

Hours later, Metcalfe found Lawson not breathing. However, she didn't call 911 because she feared she would get into trouble.

Instead, another neighbor tried CPR. That did not work, and finally someone called 911.

Lawson was pronounced dead at a hospital.

In a statement, Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said, in part:

"Adults who help children buy or use drugs must be held to a higher standard. I will relentlessly prosecute those adults who put drugs into the hands of our children."

