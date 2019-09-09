Nestlé is closing its Plymouth, Mich. sales facility; 57 jobs lost

FDA via CNN

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - Nestlé USA, Inc. announced this month that it plans to close its sales facility located in Plymouth, Mich.

The company said it plans to close the facility at 45667 Port Street by Dec. 31, 2019. Overall, 57 jobs will be lost.

Here is the full statement from Nestlé released on Sept. 2:

We are writing to give you notice that Nestlé USA, Inc. and Nestlé Dreyer's Ice Cream Company are reorganizing the Nestlé Sales and Supply Chain Frozen DSD operation and closing the site located at 45667 Port St., Plymouth. MI. The site is anticipated to close by December 31, 2019. Employees in the Nestlé Retail Sales

Workforce and Nestlé Deep Frozen Supply Chain are impacted by this restructure. The entire facility will be closed, and all employees at the facility will be impacted. This closure is expected to be permanent. The first separation is expected to occur on November 1, 2019, and separations may continue through December 31, 2019.

All affected employees have been or will be notified of their separation dates and that their separation from employment will be permanent. A listing of job titles impacted is attached as Exhibit A. The affected employees are not represented by a union. There will not be any bumping rights for the affected employees; that is, employees will not be able to displace more junior employees out of their job positions as a result of this closure.

We are providing this information out of an abundance of caution based on information currently available. The number of impacted individuals may change and will be updated promptly as appropriate.

Positions lost include sales leaders, auditors, delivery drivers, merchandisers, sales reps and retail merchandisers.

