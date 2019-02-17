New allegations suggest 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett orchestrated attack

CHICAGO - A major twist has occurred in a police investigation that has captivated the world.

Famed actor and singer Jussie Smollett reported to Chicago police in January that two masked men attacked him while shouting racial and homophobic slurs.

Police arrested and detained two men. One was an extra in the sitcom "Empire," in which Smollett stars.

Police believed the men detained were the same pair spotted in surveillance video the morning Smollett reported getting attacked.

The two men were released and police said they are no longer suspects in the case.

There are new allegations that Smollett fabricated the attack. Police aren't confirming, but authorities did say the case has shifted the investigation and that Smollett needs to return to Chicago for more questions.

