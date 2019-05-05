New Ann Arbor restaurant shares delicious recipes

Jim Brady's restaurant is sharing some of its most popular recipes. The business is holding a grand opening celebration Wednesday at its new Ann Arbor location. The proceeds will benefit a great cause! Watch the video above for more information.

Chicken Marinade

Combine oil, parsley, thyme and garlic. Place chicken in marinade and refrigerate for 6 to 24 hours.

You can use any types of chicken that you desire – thighs, legs or breasts. Bone in meat takes longer to cook. Skinless breasts will take much less time and don’t require the weight.

Heat a skillet over medium high heat for at least 5 minutes. Skillet needs to be very hot to prevent skin from sticking. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and place in skillet skin side down. Press down on the chicken but do not move it side to side.

Place a brick wrapped in foil or an iron skillet on top of the chicken and put in the oven at 375. Cook for ten minutes with weight on the steak. This will get you a very crispy skin. After ten minutes you can remove the weight and flip the chicken over. Finish in the oven for another 8 minutes.

Chicken Thyme Reduction

Simmer chicken glace for 20 minutes on medium low with broken cloves of garlic and whole fresh thyme. Strain out garlic and thyme. Finish by whisking in butter and salt and pepper.

Place a scoop of risotto in center of plate. Place chicken on top of risotto. Ladle sauce on to plate next to risotto.(this keeps the skin crispy). Garnish with chopped chives or fresh thyme.

Roasted Butternut

1 Butternut Squash

2 TBSP Olive Oil

1 tsp Salt

½ tsp Ground Black Pepper

Peel squash and scrape out seeds from internal cavity. Cut into small cubes. Toss in olive oil, salt and pepper and roast in the oven at 375 for 15 minutes, or until al dente. Cool and save for later or use immediately.

Cauliflower risotto with butternut squash

2 Heads Cauliflower(Core removed)

½ cup small dice red onion

1 TBSP Garlic, chopped

2 TBSP Olive Oil

¼ Cup White Wine

½ Cup Heavy Cream

½ Cup Grated Parmesan or other hard cheese

1 Cup roasted butternut

Pulse Cauliflower in food processor until the pieces are slightly larger than cooked rice. Saute red onion and garlic in a pan with olive oil. Once they are translucent add cauliflower. Saute for 5 minutes. Add white wine and reduce until dry. Add cream and grated parmesan and stir together. Cook until cream tightens up. The Risotto should not be runny. It should hold its shape on the plate.

Add the cooked butternut to the risotto and sauté together. Season with salt and pepper







