New Dairy Queen opens in Warren where strip club once stood

WARREN, Mich. - A new Dairy Queen restaurant opened in Warren, and several residents are glad the strip club that once stood there has been replaced.

The Dairy Queen Grill and Chill on Mound Road in Warren is open for business.

"Everybody likes ice cream," resident Jessica Scott said. "It's exciting."

The restaurant was an interesting choice for the location, considering what previously occupied the lot.

"They had a bar there before -- a strip club -- but they never gave us any problem," resident Helen Muehlbauer said.

City officials turned the strip club into a vacant eyesore for years, upsetting many of the neighbors.

"They just wanted it to be gone," Scott said.

But now, neighbors got their wish as there's a new business in town.

"I don't mind the Dairy Queen," Muehlbauer said. "We're all excited down the street. We can't wait."

Muehlbauer said she already gave it a try.

"I thought I would try their hamburger," she said. "It was good. That was good and I thought, 'Oh no, I'm going to be back eating some more of these.'"

Residents said the Dairy Queen creates a new dynamic on the street.

"We were able to build this store and be a big part of the Warren community," Dairy Queen district manager David Anderson said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.