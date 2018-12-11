New Eastern Michigan program links student debt with community service

YPSILANTI, Mich - Eastern Michigan University's Engage@EMU office has launched a new pilot program aimed at combining student debt forgiveness and public service.

The Eagle Engage Corps program focuses EMU's efforts to re-engage current and former Eastern undergraduate students who have started at EMU but left or are unable to continue as a result of financial challenges.

Background

Statewide, 1.5 million adults age 25-64 began college but did not earn a degree. As a school of opportunity, EMU wants to make sure those who started have every opportunity to finish their program ... their degree ... their path.

Program Details

Students who join the Eagle Engage Corps must enroll in a minimum of 9 credits and commit to community work throughout the semester. Students who complete 100 hours of community work and remain in good academic standing at the conclusion of the Winter 2019 semester will see a portion of any debt owed directly to EMU forgiven. Students who participate in the Corps for three consecutive semesters will see up to $6,000 in debt forgiven.

The Eagle Engage Corps is an exciting opportunity for students to give back to the Ypsilanti community and remove a portion of the financial burden brought on by pursuing a college education. Corps members can complete their community work with organizations such as Upward Bound, the Collaborative Ypsilanti Child Development Center, Eastern Washtenaw Basketball League, St. Joe's Community Navigator Program, EMU Bright Futures and the Family Empowerment Program.

Enrollment for the Winter 2019 Eagle Engage Corps is open now and applicants will be advised of their status before the end of the year. In this pilot initiative, spaces are limited. Visit the Eagle Engage Corps website to learn more and apply for membership.

