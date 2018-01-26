New Haven school bus involved in deadly crash in Ray Township; stretch of North Avenue closed

A New Haven Community Schools bus was involved in a crash Jan. 26, 2018 in Ray Township. (WDIV)

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A deadly crash involving a school bus has forced the closure of North Avenue between 27 Mile and 29 Mile roads in Ray Township.

The crash happened about 6:30 a.m. on North Avenue near 28 Mile Road.

The bus, which belongs to New Haven Community Schools District, was carrying three middle school-aged children. They were not injured. The bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said the female driver of the car was killed in the crash. No other people were in the vehicle.

Wickersham said the car -- an older Buick Century -- was traveling northbound on North Avenue when the driver lost control. The bus was traveling southbound on North Avenue and struck the car broadside just south of 28 Mile Road.

New Haven Community Schools sent out an automated message about the crash.

Sheriff's deputies continue to investigate the crash.

