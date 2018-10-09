New health center coming to Detroit after Advantage Health Centers buys Focus: HOPE property

DETROIT - A new medical, dental and behavioral health services center is coming to Detroit in 2019.

Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) Advantage Health Centers purchased a property from the Focus: HOPE portfolio on Oakland Avenue to open a a new center. The 19,000 square foot building is located at 1355 Oakman Blvd.

“We are honored to be a part of the Focus: HOPE landscape and to add quality healthcare to the area,” said executive director of Advantage Health Centers Nina Abubakari. “This not only expands our footprint, but helps to continue the Focus: HOPE legacy of community care while contributing to Detroit’s neighborhood stabilization efforts.”

The FQHC provides "quality medical, dental and behavioral health to everyone, regardless of their socio-economic circumstances," according to a press release.

This will be Advantage Health Centers' fifth center in Michigan, with three others in Detroit and one in Warren.

“Focus: HOPE is excited about the move of Advantage Health Center to our campus,” said Portia Roberson, CEO of Focus: HOPE. “They will be a great asset to this community as they continue to provide quality health services to residents. We are looking forward to working with them closely in the future.”

The property, which will be rehabbed and reopened as "Advantage Health Centers of Hope Village," is expected to open early next year.

