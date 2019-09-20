New helicopter, ambulances rolled out in massive Medstar expansion

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Medstar Ambulance is expanding its fleet on the ground and in the sky.

The Clinton Township-based business unveiled 52 brand-new ambulances vehicles and a helicopter.

Steven Rockoff, with Medstar, said the helicopter will be able to transport patients in the region quickly.

The new Medstar Ambulance vehicles will provide service to patients in Ingham, Genesee, Lapeer, Wayne, Macomb and Oakland counties, but the helicopter can be used to airlift people throughout the whole state.

"The great thing about the aircraft is you don't have any stoplights," Rockoff said. "You don't have people in the left lane ahead of you."

The vehicles are a $7.2 million investment -- the largest single fleet purchase of its kind in Michigan.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.