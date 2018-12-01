New hours for Detroit's Noel Night announced, event takes place Saturday

The 2018 Noel Night is scheduled to take place Saturday.

DETROIT - The 2018 Noel Night is scheduled to take place Saturday. The event will offer both daytime and nighttime hours.

Midtown Detroit announced new hours for the event, extending a longstanding tradition for Metro Detroit. Noel Night will feature great music performances, and family-friendly activities in the Midtown District.

This is the 46th annual Noel Night. In order to allow visitors to spend more time experiencing both the institutions and the district activities, a change in hours is planned.

Starting this year, museums including the Charles Wright Museum of African American History, Detroit Historical Museum, Detroit Institute of Arts and Michigan Science Center as well as the College for Creative Studies and the main branch of the Detroit Public Library, will be open only during daytime hours, with the traditional holiday programming at these locations moving to a daytime schedule.

Please note that though some museums may open earlier, Noel Night daytime hours and free admission will be offered at these institutions from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The remainder of the venues throughout the Midtown footprint will continue with the early evening hours as they have done historically from 5-10 p.m.

For detailed information about performances and transportation options visit noelnight.org or 313-420-6000.

