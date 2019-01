NEWARK, N.J. - Tamara Mangum was raised in what was once considered one of the most dangerous cities in America -- Newark, New Jersey.

"It was very bad drug dealing, car theft. My mom, she really took care to make sure we were protected," she said.

Now, she's the president of her own company, and she wants to share her secrets to success.

Hear from Mangum in the story above.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.