New K-9 police dog named after fallen Officer Glenn Doss

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - The West Bloomfield Police Department is growing, and its newest member has four legs.

K-9 Doss was donated by the charity Prevention Concepts and Solutions in honor of a fallen cop. Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss Jr. was killed in January.

"This will be my first dog," said Officer Robert Thornsberry.

Thornsberry’s new partner is a 15-month-old Dutch shepherd, and the duo is still getting to know one another.

Glenn Doss Jr. was on a domestic violence run in January when he was killed. His father, who also happens to be an officer, said he was moved by the tribute.

"Great honor, so long after his death, making sure his legacy is not forgotten," said Glenn Doss Sr.

"You want him to be a good dog, does a good job for the name. It’s always going to follow us around," said Thornsberry.

Romeo-based Prevention Concepts and Solutions, provides canine-assisted services for veterans and first responders. They donated the pup to West Bloomfield police.

So what does K-9 Doss like to do when he’s not training?

"He likes his toy, he likes to play, anything that involves his toy," said Thornsberry.

"I hope he does a great job, and I hope he catches a lot of bad guys and saves a lot of lives," said Doss Sr.

The West Bloomfield Police Department isn’t wasting any time. K-9 Doss’ first shift is tomorrow.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.