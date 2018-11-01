New life expected for McLouth Steel site in Trenton

TRENTON, Mich. - The McLouth Steel plant in Trenton is located on prime land, right on the river, but soon the rusted out plant will be gone to make way for new possibilities.​​​​​​​

From the late '40s to the early '80s the plant was one of the biggest and most technologically advanced steel plants in the country. It serviced the auto industry and everybody did well by it, but as the industry started declining so did the plant.

Today the Detroit Steel sign, in place for a generation, is gone.

"Please pinch me because I can't believe this is going to happen. It's one of those things this is a monumental day in the city of Trenton. Never in my life did I ever think that something would be done with this site," Trenton Mayor Kyle Stack said.

Matthew Moroun, through Crown Enterprises, is expected to buy the place from the Detroit Land Bank Authority for $4 million and spend $20 million to level the site and clean up the pollution.

"Maybe it's a little crazy to own this site, but I feel good about the long-term potential," Moroun said.

A lot of people want to know what will be built there. There is deep-water port access to three rail lines and the airport is perfect for logistics, which is right in the wheelhouse of Moroun's Central Transport company.

