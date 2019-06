MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Macomb County voters will have to wait until next month to find out if they will be voting on a new jail this November.

Sheriff Anthony Wickersham unveiled a plan for a new $371 million jail to the county board of trustees. For it to happen residents need to vote on a millage proposal.

The board is expected to make a final decision on whether the proposal will be on this year's ballot by the end of next month.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.