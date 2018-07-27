New pilot program in Detroit includes replacing lead pipes

DETROIT - The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is working on a new pilot program in the city to tackle the infrastructure.

Crews are currently replacing worn water mains in specific neighborhoods. One of the neighborhoods is Mansfield from Fenkell to Florence.

"We're going to spend $400-500 million replacing water mains and renewing the infrastructure of Detroit," said Gary Brown, the director of the DWSD.

As part of the pilot program, if workers discover homeowners have a lead service line, they are replacing the pipe with copper at no cost to the homeowner as long as the homeowner signs an agreement.

"While we're replacing the water main and we have the lead line exposed, we want to pull it out and put in a new copper line," said Brown.

Residents are willing to put up with the inconvenience for safe pipes.

"All that problem that they had in Flint, it brings up your attention to make sure you're drinking clear water," said Mark Chevalier, a resident in the area.

The department is being proactive to avoid problems in Detroit.

"There's only one way to guarantee Flint never happens and that's to remove the lead service lines out of the system," said Brown.

There are currently 125,000 lead service lines in the city of Detroit to tackle. It will likely take more than 20 years to get rid of all of the lines.

"We want to make sure that for generations to come our kids and our grandkids will be safe and never feel the effects of lead service lines again," said Brown.

The city of Detroit has had this program in the works for more than a year, but the state of Michigan also released a revised "Lead & Copper Rule."

It went into effect in June. It reads as follows:

“If a supply controls the entire service line in accordance with subdivision (g) of this subrule, the supply shall replace the entire lead service line. If the supply does not own the entire lead service line, the supply shall notify the owner of the line, or the owner's authorized agent, that the supply will replace the portion of the service line that it owns and the owner's portion of the line at water supply expense. If the building owner does not consent, the supply shall not replace any portion of the service line, unless in conjunction with emergency repair.”

In Detroit, the person who owns a property is responsible for repairing the portion of the water service line from the water valve in their front yard to the basement where it connects to the meter. As part of the program, the DWSD is reaching out to residents to offer the full line replacement if they do have lead pipes.

The department has been going door to door and holding community meetings to make sure residents are aware of the program.

The DWSD is targeting the following neighborhoods for 2018:

West Outer Drive (several sections between Southfield and Wyoming)

Lahser from Seven Mile and Eight Mile

Berg between Vassar and Leewin

Oakman from Joy to Grand River

Biltmore between Fenkell to McNichols

Mansfield from Fenkell to Florence

Murray Hill between Fenkell to Florence

Fenkell from Bentler to Virgil

Five Points between Seven Mile to Eight Mile

Schaefer from West Chicago to Westfield

