New push to expand police surveillance in Detroit neighborhoods through program

DETROIT - The Detroit police and Mayor Duggan tout the success from the city's Green Light Program and now there's a push to get a similar livestreaming service beyond just businesses.

That program is called the Neighborhood Real-Time Intelligence Program and is not the same as the Green Light safety initiative.

There is a block off Schoolcraft that has large signs posted to let people know cameras are rolling. With the expanded Green Light program cameras at busy intersections could be used to fight crime.

"We saw a lot of crime coming. Guys would walk up and down the street looking up driveways and they could tell when you're not home," supporter of the expanded camera program, Bryan Ferguson, said.

Ferguson and his neighbors in the community on Detroit's west side banned together and installed a neighborhood camera system.

"We have cameras right here on the street and it's virtually stopped crime," he said.

