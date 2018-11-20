New reward offered in 2008 Highland Park murder of Dorian Taylor

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Thanksgiving will mark 10 years since Dorian Taylor was slain in Highland Park.

Sheena Taylor has spent 10 years of holidays, birthdays and special occasions without her big brother. She said she thinks of him every day.

"It's been 10 years, 10 long years. We got unanswered questions, no justice and no closure," she said.

Dorian was fatally shot Nov. 22, 2008, at 9:30 p.m. It happened on Brighton Street in Highland Park.

Dimitric Taylor, 17, doesn't remember all of the details but said it was a day his life changed forever.

“I was only 7 years old and I was just starting to build a relationship," Dimitric said.

It was a relationship that was cut short, a relationship he said he wishes he could have now.

“I don’t have a dad, I’m a male and I don’t have a father figure. It’s hard not having your dad around, that’s hard, “said Dimitric.

There’s a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.