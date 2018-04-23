New Romulus courthouse to begin construction Monday

ROMULUS, Mich. - On Monday, the new 34th District Courthouse in Romulus will have its groundbreaking ceremony.

The two-story, 50,000-square-foot courthouse will be located just west of the current courthouse and will continue to serve five communities -- the cities of Romulus and Belleville and the townships of Huron, Sumpter and Van Buren -- plus Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The new facility will be more secure and is nearly twice the size of the current 26,000-square-foot courthouse, built in 1974. It will have a central lockup area accessible by all four of the planned courtrooms. Currently, some prisoners have to be escorted through the main public area, creating a potential security issue.

The ceremonial groundbreaking for the new 34th District Courthouse will be at 3 p.m., at 11131 Wayne Road, Romulus.

It has an estimated completion date of August 2019.

