New Romulus resident causes brief lockdown with pellet rifle, officials say

ROMULUS, Mich. - A new Romulus resident had to be educated about the city's pellet rifle rules after causing a brief lockdown in a subdivision, police said.

Romulus officers were called Wednesday morning to a subdivision on reports of a man with a rifle.

They locked down the block briefly before discovering the rifle was a pellet gun, according to authorities.

Officials said the man had no malicious intent but had recently moved and was unfamiliar with the city's ordinances involving hunting and possession of pellet rifles.

He was educated on pellet rifle etiquette and released, police said.

