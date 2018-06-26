New self-driving shuttles hit streets of Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - Self-driving electric shuttles have hit the streets in Downtown Detroit, and they're the first of their kind in urban America.

The hustle and bustle of Downtown Detroit is on the rise, and modes of transportation continue to emerge and evolve. The latest example -- new shuttles ready to take Bedrock employees to and from their vehicles -- was unveiled Tuesday by May Mobility.

"Being able to come in and help with that first mile, last mile, with a vehicle that's a little bit smaller, we can deploy a couple of vehicles and have transportation that feels personal and is flexible," said Alisyn Malek, COO of May Mobility. "It's safe and it's green."

What's different about the shuttle is that nobody is driving.

"We'll have a fleet attendant in the vehicle when we launch and they'll be able to intervene, if necessary," Malek said.

It's the first time self-driving vehicles have taken over true daily transportation. The shuttles are also designed with a glass roof to give a beautiful view of the city's skyline.

"I think it's exciting because it's technology," resident Regina Williams said. "But it also makes you nervous because now you have no control, because that's what we are. We're humans that like control. So now we don't have any control. We just have to believe that it's going to get us where we need to go."

May Mobility said the shuttles are about slowly building trust.

"It's lower speed," Malek said. "We're able to see 360 degrees around the vehicle. We start to build up their confidence. They're willing to ride, and as soon as they get in and look up, they forget they're in a self-driving vehicle."

The eventual goal is to remove the attendants from the vehicles and add additional routes, but right now, the company is monitoring the shuttles to make sure they operate properly. May Mobility is also hoping to educate the riders and talk to them about the shuttles, because they're taking a leap of faith by riding.

It is unknown exactly how much money the shuttles will save, but there's no cost for fuel or drivers.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.