New showcase of Detroit's Point of Origin to be unveiled Monday

DETROIT - On Monday, the 15th anniversary of Campus Martius Park's groundbreaking, a new showcase of Detroit's "Point of Origin" will be unveiled.

The Downtown Detroit Partnership's ceremony will pay tribute to Edsel B. Ford II for his leadership as chairman of the Detroit 300 Conservancy and the creation of Campus Martius Park. The event will take place at 11:30 a.m.

After Detroit's fire of 1805, Judge Augustus B. Woodward was appointed to oversee the plan to lay out the streets, squares and lots with the assistance of the best surveyors from Canada. They placed their instruments and astronomical devices on the top of a large stone. It is from this point that the city of Detroit was created. Today, the original historic "Point of Origin" monument is located in the center of Campus Martius Park at the junction of Woodward and Monroe.

