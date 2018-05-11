New surveillance video released in unsolved Highland Park slaying

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - Police are hoping new surveillance camera footage could break an unsolved Highland Park homicide case.

The footage shows the shooting of two people on April 22 on Woodward Avenue. One of those victims did not survive.

Police believe the video shows that the man had planned the shooting. He removed his hooded sweatshirt, turned it inside out and put it on backward, hiding a logo and using the hood as a mask, before running across Woodward Avenue and opening fire at the victims. At one point, the shooter falls, only to get back up and continue shooting.

A local panhandler was shot in the back as he ran for safety. He died at the scene. Police do not believe either victim was the intended target. While no motive has been uncovered for the planned attack, police continue to investigate the shooting.

