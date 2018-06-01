New survey says Detroit has third-most 'bridezilla' brides in country

DETROIT - The television series "Bridezillas" released the findings of a survey ranking the top 15 designated media markets by bridezilla behaviors.

Detroit was found to have the third-most bridezilla brides.

You can read more information from the survey below:

The nationwide survey took a look at recent brides and their bridezilla tendencies.

"In 2018, being called a 'bridezilla' isn't necessarily a bad thing. Our survey shows that recent brides have taken ownership of the term," says Laura Halperin, executive producer and voice of "Bridezillas." "Brides are taking control of their wedding day and making sure every detail is just what they envisioned."

According to the survey, brides are re-defining the term 'Bridezilla" to be more about empowerment and taking control of their weddings, given that the wedding day is one of the biggest milestones in their lives.

Here are the top 15 cities:

New York City San Francisco Detroit Houston Tampa Minneapolis Philadelphia Seattle Dallas Los Angeles Atlanta Chicago Boston Washington, D.C. Phoenix

Royal wedding influence

The survey also looked at the impact the recent wedding of Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle had on brides-to-be. Chicago brides were the most interested in the royal wedding, while Minneapolis brides were the least interested. Over half of the women surveyed believe brides will try to recreate elements from the royal wedding, with New York feeling strongest that current and future brides will feel more pressure when planning their wedding because of the royal wedding.

Other Detroit facts

2nd highest for wedding day being "very important" (2nd to New York City)

3 out of 4 feel there is "too much pressure when it comes to having a wedding"

67% felt "very excited" during the planning process (behind San Francisco and Seattle)

33% found attire the most stressful (2nd to New York City/Houston tied for No. 1)

