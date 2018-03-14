New trial in Detroit crash that killed pedestrian from U.P.

DETROIT - A woman has been granted a new trial in a crash that killed an Upper Peninsula man near Detroit's old Tiger Stadium.

The Michigan appeals court says Shayla Tucker's rights were violated because her lawyer wasn't prepared for the testimony of a crash expert. The court says prosecutors should have identified the expert ahead of trial in 2016.

Tucker was convicted of causing a death while driving recklessly. After attending a birthday party at a casino, she was accused of driving her Dodge Charger at nearly 100 mph when the car struck another vehicle.

The crash killed a pedestrian, Paul Pesola. He was from Pelkie, an Upper Peninsula town northwest of Marquette.

Tucker has already served 18 months of a minimum 21-month prison sentence.

