New Union Joint to open in Little Caesars World Headquarters in Detroit

DETROIT - Union Joints, the minds behind the popular Clarkston Union, Union Woodshop and Vinsetta Garage, will open a new restaurant in Downtown Detroit.

The new Union Joints restaurant will anchor the new Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion at the corner of Woodward Avenue and Columbia Street in Detroit. The 14,000 square-foot space along Woodward Avenue at the new Columbia Street retail destination will feature a second-floor patio that faces Comerica Park on the second level.

“We’ve always been drawn to buildings that provided something you just couldn’t replicate, and this location—with the Fox and Fillmore as bookends, Comerica Park on its front porch near Little Caesars Arena and Ford Field—is absolutely unimaginable,” said Curt Catallo who owns Union Joints with his wife Ann Stevenson and Managing Partner Erich Lines.

Construction progress continues along Columbia Street and at the Little Caesars world headquarters campus expansion where employees have begun to occupy portions of the building and are taking advantage of its state-of-the-art amenities.

Union Joints is an independent restaurant group that was born in 1995 and has grown to own and operate nine unique locations: The Clarkston Union, Union General Store, Union Woodshop, Vinsetta Garage (with partner KC Crain), Fenton Fire Hall, Pumphouse Custard, Honcho, Gran Castor and Bunkhouse Burgers.

