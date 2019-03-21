New upscale hotel to open in Downtown Detroit in 2020

DETROIT - A new upscale hotel is planned for Downtown Detroit in 2020.

Choice Hotels International announced Thursday plans to build a Cambria Hotel in Downtown Detroit, with a target to open in 2020.

The development will be located at 600 W. Lafayette Boulevard, which is actually right next door to WDIV studios, and across the street from Press Room Cafe.

The company also announced plans to build a Cambria Hotel in Portland, Maine in 2021.

"Cambria's unique value proposition and overall performance is leading more and more developers to commit to multiple projects, further accelerating the brand's growth in prime locations across the United States," said Mark Shalala, vice president, franchise development, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "The Detroit and Portland projects are part of a package of four Cambria hotels in strategic markets that Koucar Companies will deliver in the coming months. The Detroit market has seen a surge in investment in downtown businesses, which has provided a jolt to local demand with occupancy and average daily rate steadily rising last year. At the same time, Portland, Maine is one of the top RevPAR markets in the country, thanks in part to record tourism. Through this programmatic investment approach with developers like the Koucar Companies, the brand's pipeline is the largest it has ever been, with over 85 hotels under development."

The Cambria Hotels in Detroit and Portland will feature upscale amenities that appeal to modern travelers, including:

Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors

Contemporary and sophisticated guestrooms, complete with modern fixtures, abundant lighting, and plush bedding

Rooftop bars

A rooftop pool and spa-like services at the Detroit property

Celebrity chef curated dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer on tap, wine, and specialty cocktails

Multi-function meeting space in both locations and a formal ballroom in the Detroit property

State-of-the-art fitness centers

Locally inspired designs

Based in Michigan, Koucar Management is one of the largest private real estate developers in the Midwest and has over 25 years of experience in commercial, residential, and hotel development and management.

There are more than 40 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities like Chicago; Los Angeles; Nashville, Tenn.; New York; New Orleans; Phoenix; and Washington D.C. Cambria Hotels will be entering more prime markets this year, including Anaheim, Calif.; Boston; Houston; and Napa, Calif.

