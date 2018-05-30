New video shows chaos caused by gun battle that injured 4 people in Detroit's Greektown

DETROIT - A gun battle erupted in Detroit's Greektown on Tuesday morning, sending four people to the hospital.

It was the second shooting in Greektown since Saturday, and it happened at Monroe and Brush streets, just blocks away from the first incident.

Detroit police are still searching for one of the shooters, and the rest are either in the hospital or in custody.

Police have surveillance video that shows every move made by the men who showed up in a Greektown alley around 1 a.m. Tuesday to fight.

The video reveals what people leaving the Greektown Casino heard at the end of their holiday weekend: lots of gunfire. Police said a gunfight broke out between six men in the middle of Greektown.

Witnesses caught in the crossfire said it happened so fast they couldn't process what was happening in front of them.

"Right before they started to fight, a guy walked past, and he told me and my friends to back up," a witness said.

Some people were paralyzed with shock while others ran away.

Four of the six men ended up in the hospital, one is in police custody and one is on the run.

The shooting on Saturday happened around 10:30 p.m. at Beaubien and Lafayette streets. Three men in their 20s got into a fight, and when private security personnel tried to intervene, the men pulled out guns and fired.

Nobody was injured during the shooting on Saturday.

